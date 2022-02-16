Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $9.47 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $367,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,585. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.