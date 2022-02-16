PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

PPG opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 696.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

