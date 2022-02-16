Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $85.00. 2,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 70,939 shares.The stock last traded at $54.12 and had previously closed at $53.34.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.