Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.32

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 216925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.
The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.