Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.32

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 216925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

