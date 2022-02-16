Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report sales of $25.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $123.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,867 shares of company stock worth $88,799. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

FRST stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.