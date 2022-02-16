PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $8,232.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.66 or 0.07045096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.40 or 0.99712789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

