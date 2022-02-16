Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.82. 6,659,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,182. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

