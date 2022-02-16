Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 41.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Green Dot by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 26.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.