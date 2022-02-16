Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

