Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,078.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock worth $1,381,976 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

