Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 300,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

