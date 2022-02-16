Profund Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $422.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.50 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.33.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.