Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,603 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 535.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 209,947 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.