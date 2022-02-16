Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBTX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

