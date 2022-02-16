Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.70 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $775,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.