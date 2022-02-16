Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.29

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 1636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
RXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
