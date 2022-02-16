Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.29

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 1636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.