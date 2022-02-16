ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.95.
NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
