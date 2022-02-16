ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 1,421,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 91,201,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.