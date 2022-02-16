Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.22). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,190. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.