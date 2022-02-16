Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 187.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

