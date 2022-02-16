Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells $1,229,822.97 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PRU opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

