Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,761 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,761 ($23.83) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.43) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.26) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,743.58 ($23.59).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,207 ($16.33) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,269.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,381.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.67. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,155.25 ($15.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.63).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

