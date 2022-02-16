PubMatic, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,304 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

