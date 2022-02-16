PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,149 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $117,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after acquiring an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

