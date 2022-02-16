Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.3 days.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Puma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:PMMAF remained flat at $$99.99 on Wednesday. Puma has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $131.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

