Putnam Investments LLC Buys 4,680 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 111,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $760.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

