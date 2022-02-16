Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAR. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

