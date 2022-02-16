Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a P/E ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

