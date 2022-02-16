Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.12 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

