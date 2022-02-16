Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Andersons by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Andersons by 15.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $542,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Andersons by 17.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

