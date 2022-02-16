Putnam Investments LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,444,000 after buying an additional 62,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPB. B. Riley cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TPB opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.