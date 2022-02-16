Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cohu, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohu in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of COHU stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 72,229 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
