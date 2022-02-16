Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

