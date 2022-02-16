Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Issued By Truist Financial

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 155,348 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 564,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112,687 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

