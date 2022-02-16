Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

