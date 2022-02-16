Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered by Analyst

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.