Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

