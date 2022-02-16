Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mandiant Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mandiant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

