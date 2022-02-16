Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

