Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE:WBS opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 190,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

