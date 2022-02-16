Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DCPH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.