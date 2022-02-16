Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veru in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Veru stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

