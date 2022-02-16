Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $239.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 318,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 251,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

