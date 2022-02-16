Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.09.

PKI stock opened at C$35.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.91 and a 1-year high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

