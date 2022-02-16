Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for trivago Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of trivago in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.