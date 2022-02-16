Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for trivago Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of trivago in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.