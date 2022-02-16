QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,130 shares during the period. QCR comprises about 1.8% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QCR by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $58.60. 49,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.12. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.