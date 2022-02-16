Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in January

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 1,228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.7 days.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

QBCRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

