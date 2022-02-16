QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Down 6.3%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 23,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 436,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

