R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RRD opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 721,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 286,894 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,818 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

