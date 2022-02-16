Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $354.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

